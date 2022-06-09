Assam: Exams for Various Posts of Class IV & III To be Held on August 7 and 21

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the examination for filling up various vacancies in Class IV & Class III posts will be held on August 7 and 21 respectively.

The chief minister said that the exams for drivers under Class III will be held on a separate date which will be announced shortly.

This is the first step towards fulfilling the promise of providing 1 lakh jobs of the state government, the chief minister said.

Also Read: Gujarat Woman Marries Self In India's First 'Sologamy' Wedding

“We are on a firm course to fulfilling our promise of providing 1 lakh jobs. Exams for filling up vacancies in Class IV & Class III posts will be held on August 7 & 21 respectively and exams for drivers under Class-III will be held on a separate date to be announced shortly,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

He further stated that a total of 6,71,805 candidates applied for Class III posts and 4,43,655 candidates applied for Class IV posts.

“Showing absolute trust in our Govt that there'll be no corruption in recruitments anymore, a huge number candidates – 6,71,805 for Class III and 4,43,655 for Class IV posts – have applied for the vacancies. We will ensure total transparency in the entire recruitment process,” he added.