Gujarat Woman Marries Self In India's First 'Sologamy' Wedding

In a first, a 24-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara married herself in a rare 'sologamy' wedding on Wednesday in the presence of very few close friends at her house.

The woman in question, Kshama Bindu, was about to marry herself on June 11.

Undeterred by trolls and even refusal from the temple priest, Bindu married herself by playing divine wedding mantras on a bluetooth speaker, wore wedding garlands herself, and took vows.

According to Bindu, she did not want to accept any criticism and as an aftermath of regular trolls and social media criticism, she conducted her wedding silently at the home.

Affirming herself "happy", she said, "I want to give only one answer to the trollers that it is my life and I have taken this decision for myself."

On being asked if she will ever marry somebody else in her life, she said ANI, "I might start liking someone in the future but it is not necessary that I will be somebody's wife."

She also underlined that she will always stay tied with this 'knot with herself' and will not marry again.

Bindu is an employee of a private firm and decided to marry herself with all the rituals and customs of a Hindu wedding. She also planned herself everything from the 'pheras' to 'Sindoor' to a Goa honeymoon.

She believes that it is necessary to have a love for each other in a marriage and said that since she loved herself, she is marrying herself.

Initially her parents too were astonished, but they later agreed to their daughter's decision.

The news of her marriage had gained mixed reactions from the netizens. While some mocked her, some supported self-acceptance.

According to legal experts, the concept of self-marriage is not a binding or a legal affair in India.

As per the Hindu law, marriage is a religious sacrament in which a man and a woman are bound in a permanent relationship for the physical, social and spiritual needs for dharma, procreation and sexual pleasure.