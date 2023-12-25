Assam Exceeds Target of Beneficiaries Enrolled Under NFSA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the state has surpassed the targeted 40 lakh enrolments under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.
Enrolment under the National Food Security Act ensures beneficiaries can avail ration cards.
Taking to X, the Assam CM informed that during a cabinet meeting, it was decided to enroll 40 lakh new beneficiaries under the NFSA to provide them with ration cards.
Expressing his satisfaction at the achievement, CM Sarma informed that over 42 lakh new beneficiaries have been added under the scheme.
He wrote, "In the Assam Cabinet we resolved to enroll 40 lakh new beneficiaries under NFSA and provide them with ration cards. I am happy to share that we have surpassed our target and enrolled 42 lakh new beneficiaries under this scheme."
CM Sarma also shared a status of the district-wise beneficiaries: