Assam Excise Dept Collects Rs 1743.43 Cr Revenue in 2022

The excise department of Assam has set a record for revenue collection by collecting Rs. 1,743.43 crores in the year 2022. This was informed by the department on Saturday.

The highest collection was made in September with Rs. 238.41 crores and in December with Rs. 209.95 crores.

Revenue collection has increased by Rs. 423.21 crores compared to the year 2021.

The year wise collection made the excise department as per the sheet released: