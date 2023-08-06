Assam: Expert Committee Submits Report On Legislative Competence To End Polygamy

Assam has taken a major step towards ending polygamy in the state, as the expert committee formed to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law on the issue submitted its report on Sunday.
The report was handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the committee members.
The committee was constituted in May this year under the chairmanship of retired Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan.
The other members of the committee were Advocate General of the Government of Assam, Debojit Saikia, Additional Advocate General of Assam Government, Nalin Kohli, and Nekibur Zaman, senior advocate of the Gauhati High Court.
The committee was tasked with studying the constitutional and legal aspects of enacting a law to prohibit polygamy in Assam, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. The committee was also asked to suggest measures to protect the rights and interests of women and children affected by polygamy.
The Chief Minister thanked the committee for its timely and comprehensive report and said that it would help the government in framing a law to end polygamy in Assam.