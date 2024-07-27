Assam: Explosion at Biswanath Chariali Power Sub-Division Disrupts Electricity

A massive explosion rocked the Biswanath Chariali power sub-division today as a transformer exploded with loud noises, causing a major fire. The explosion destroyed the control room, leading to extensive damage.
Several fire tender vehicles were deployed to the scene, working diligently to douse the flames. The fire has since been brought under control, but the incident has resulted in widespread electricity supply disruption across Biswanath Chariali.
Efforts are ongoing to restore power and assess the full extent of the damage. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.