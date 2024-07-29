Assam: Explosion at Biswanath Electricity Department Adds to Power Woes

The Biswanath region in Assam experienced another setback on Sunday night with an explosion in the premises of the electricity department's Biswanath Chariali Power Sub-Division. This incident follows the fire in the 33/11 kV control room last Saturday night, which was attributed to an electrical fault, plunging the region into darkness.
In response to the initial fire, officials and employees of the electricity department had been working around the clock to provide temporary arrangements for electricity supply. Their efforts were nearly complete when the latest explosion occurred. While no casualties have been reported, the explosion has heightened uncertainty about the region's power supply.
The power crisis is exacerbating the challenges faced by residents amidst the intense summer heat. The scarcity of electricity has led to a shortage of drinking water, compounding the difficulties for those spending nights in humid conditions. The situation is particularly dire for students in hostels, tenants, and shop owners who are struggling to cope without essential services.
The control room's panel, which is critical for restoring permanent functionality, is reportedly sourced from outside the country. This dependence on international supplies suggests that a long-term resolution may be delayed, prolonging the region's power woes.
As Biswanath grapples with these ongoing issues, residents are calling for swift action and support to restore normalcy in their daily lives.