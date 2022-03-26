Assam: Explosion at Hydroelectric Plant in Umrangso

A major incident has occurred at the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) hydroelectric plant at Umrangso town in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The incident took place after the turbine pipe at the NEEPCO plant exploded on Saturday.

Following the blast, the entire area surrounding the plant has been submerged under water.

According to reports, extensive rainfall in Dima Hasao and Meghalaya in the last two days has led to overflow of water at the plant thus hampering the rescue operations at the incident site.

The incident has led to terror in the minds of people of the area.

However, no loss to human lives has been reported after the incident.

In 2019, four officials had died after the water supply line of the Kopili hydro electric project at Umrangsho bursted.

