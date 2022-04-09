Assam Exports 1.5 tonnes of Jackfruit to Dubai

In a boost to agro exports of northeast India to the Middle east, Assam for the first time exported a consignment of 1.5 tonnes of tender jackfruits and green chillies to Dubai from Dhubri district on Friday (April 8).

Dhubri DC Anbamuthan MP flagged off the consignment saying that it is for the first time in Assam that jackfruits and green chillies were exported to Dubai.

The consignment consists of 1.5 tonnes tender jackfruit and over half a ton of green chillies, which will be distributed and traded through the Lulu Group International through its chain of more than 225 supermarkets and hyper markets across the Gulf countries.

The export-related process was coordinated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Deputy Commissioner said that it is a special day for the agro-economic sector of Dhubri district as well as for Assam.

Abul Kalam Azad, President of the FPO describing the whole process said, “We are waiting for this day for years. We are trying to export green Chilli and tender Jackfruit from last six months. District administration helped us all the time. We are grateful to them.”

The farmer producer organization (FPO) namely Green Chilli Producer Organization Cooperative Society Ltd which has 560 shareholder farmer from Bilasipara and Nayer Alga Development Block area has produced the exported items, which will continue on weekly basis.

