Assam Exports GI-Tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger To London

Assam’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurated the maiden overseas shipment of Geographical Indication (GI)-certified ginger cultivated in Karbi Anglong, with the consignment destined for London. The development is being seen as a breakthrough for the state’s agricultural export landscape.

The ceremonial dispatch took place at Krishi Bhawan in Guwahati, where senior officials from the agriculture department and key stakeholders from the sector were present to mark the occasion.

Calling the export a proud milestone, Bora said the aromatic spice cultivated in the hills of Karbi Anglong has long been known for its superior fibre content and pungency. He noted that taking the produce to an overseas market for the first time reflects growing global confidence in Assam’s agricultural quality.

“This is a historic step for our farmers. Ginger grown in Karbi Anglong is distinct in taste and quality. Sending it to London marks the beginning of new possibilities for our producers,” the minister said.

First Direct Shipment to London

According to the report, the export consists of a trial consignment weighing 1.2 metric tonnes. The initiative has been facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which has been working to connect local exporters with international buyers.

Vineeta Sudhanshu, General Manager of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said this is the first occasion that GI-certified ginger from Karbi Anglong has been shipped from Assam to the United Kingdom.

She explained that the breakthrough follows an international buyer-seller meet organised earlier this year, where overseas importers interacted directly with exporters from Assam. According to her, the buyers expressed strong interest in sourcing ginger after assessing its quality and origin credentials.

“This shipment is being sent on a trial basis. If the feedback from London is positive and the quality meets expectations, we expect repeat orders and larger consignments in the future,” she said.

Boost for Farmers and Regional Branding

The ginger grown in Karbi Anglong carries a GI tag, which legally recognises its unique geographical origin and distinct characteristics. The certification not only safeguards authenticity but also enhances the product’s brand value in global markets.

Agriculture department officials said the export could significantly benefit farmers in the hill district by expanding their access beyond domestic mandis. With structured export channels in place, producers are likely to receive better price realisation compared to traditional markets.

Industry observers believe the development could pave the way for more value-added agricultural products from Assam to reach international shelves. If the trial shipment proves successful, it may open sustained trade routes between Assam and buyers in Europe.

PM Modi’s Visit to Kokrajhar on March 13

Separately, Assam Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar on March 13. During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to lay foundation stones for key development projects in the state.

Brahma indicated that while the detailed project list is yet to be officially released, multiple initiatives are likely to be launched in line with previously signed agreements. The visit comes at a politically significant time, with the Assam Legislative Assembly elections due later this year.