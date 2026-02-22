PM Modi Congratulates The Institute Of Actuaries of India On The 25th Global Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) on the occasion of the 25thGlobal Conference of Actuaries, underscoring the importance of the milestone for India’s actuarial profession.

The PM’s message was read out by IAI President Preeti Chandrashekhar at the inauguration of the conference. Modi noted that the conference marks a significant moment in the institute’s journey, reflecting its ongoing commitment to advancing actuarial standards, fostering research, and addressing emerging risks in a rapidly growing economy.

According to the report, highlighting the theme of this year’s conference, “Actuarial Pathways to Viksit Bharat: Managing Risk for Inclusive Social and Economic Growth,” Modi described it as particularly relevant amid India’s rapid economic expansion and the strengthening of social security infrastructure.

The actuarial profession has evolved alongside India’s economic growth. Efforts to expand financial inclusion and social protection have been closely linked with actuarial expertise,” Modi said. He cited flagship government initiatives including the Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, noting that these schemes have broadened access to insurance, health coverage, and pensions, reinforcing social security and boosting citizen confidence.

The Prime Minister Modi further stressed the importance of aligning professional expertise with the country’s long-term development vision, Viksit Bharat 2047, and praised IAI for contributing to this national mission. “Professional bodies like the IAI play a vital role in enhancing the safety nets available to our citizens. The conference, which brings together students, associates, fellows, and domain specialists from around the world, will facilitate knowledge sharing and mutual learning,” he added.