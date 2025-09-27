Assam Extends AFSPA in Tinsukia, Charaideo, Sivasagar for Six More Months

The Assam government has extended the “Disturbed Area” status under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts for an additional six months, effective from October 1, 2025.

According to official sources, the extension follows reports from security agencies indicating that while law and order in Assam has improved over the past three years, sporadic incidents by suspected ULFA (I) cadres and affiliated groups—such as extortion, subversive activities, and recruitment of youths—continue in the region.

The Assam government recommended the extension to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which approved the continuation of the “Disturbed Area” designation beyond September 30, 2025. The notification, issued under Section 3 of the AFSPA, is a continuation of the earlier six-month designation announced in March 2025 and will remain in effect unless withdrawn earlier.

Observers note that Assam’s socio-political climate has become increasingly charged in recent weeks following the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, though no official statements have linked the two developments.

