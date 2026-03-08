Assam: Extramarital Affair Leads to Rs 3 Lakh Gold Theft; Wife-Lover Arrested

In a strange incident linked to an alleged extramarital relationship, a shocking case has emerged from Assam’s Doomdooma town, where a woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth more than Rs 3 lakh from her husband’s jewellery shop.

According to reports, the theft took place at a jewellery store named Loknath Jewellery, owned by a local businessman identified as Ashish Das. Das lodged a complaint with the police, accusing his wife and her alleged lover of carrying out the theft.

Based on the complaint, police at the Doomdooma Police Station launched an investigation into the matter. The complainant alleged that his wife, Mousumi Das, along with her alleged lover, Rahul Das, took away gold ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh from his shop.

Police said the accused duo allegedly planned the act together and removed several gold items from the store. Following the complaint, officers traced the suspects and took both of them into custody.

After their arrest, the two were taken for medical examination before being produced before a court. They were later sent to judicial custody as part of the ongoing investigation.