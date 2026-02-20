Guwahati: Women Gang Held for Repeated Thefts at Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha

In a major breakthrough, Dispur Police have apprehended three women allegedly involved in repeated thefts at the newly constructed Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha in Guwahati.

Advertisment

According to sources, the group had been carrying out theft inside the auditorium premises by cutting through the boundary fencing to gain entry into what is considered the largest auditorium in the Northeast.

Police said the accused attempted to steal electric cables and other construction materials from the auditorium project site. The three arrested individuals have been identified as Monura Begum (40), Ajirul Nessa (27), and Ruhima Begum (25).

Police said the gang had targeted the premises at least three times in recent weeks. On Thursday, the group once again entered the auditorium complex with the intention of committing theft. However, alert security personnel at the site managed to detain three women and handed them over to the police. Following interrogation, police formally arrested the accused and produced them before the court on Friday.

Dispur Police identified the accused after examining CCTV footage from the premises. The construction firm overseeing the project, Ahaluwalia Construction, had earlier lodged a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station regarding the theft incidents.

Notably, sources said the accused trio had previously served jail terms in connection with similar theft cases.

The auditorium, inaugurated just two months ago, has not yet been formally handed over to the state government and remains under the charge of the construction company. Police investigation into the matter is ongoing.