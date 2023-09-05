Assam: Extreme Heat Claims One Life In Nagaon

In a tragic incident that took place at Uriagaon in Assam’s Nagaon, a person succumbed to the scorching heat on Tuesday.
The extreme temperatures proved fatal for the deceased named Chirajul Hoque as he was unable to withstand the oppressive weather conditions.
The unfortunate incident occurred while he was travelling to a shop riding a riding to sell tea powder.
Adding to the distress, there was a complaint against the emergency medical service, 108, for their absence despite being called upon.
This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by high temperatures, emphasizing the importance of staying vigilant and prepared during extreme weather events.