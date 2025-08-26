Assam Faces Alleged Encroachment Along Arunachal Border, Forests Under Threat

A stretch of nearly 60 km along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, comprising both government and community-owned land, has reportedly come under increasing encroachment by alleged Arunachali groups.

Advertisment

Allegations suggest that settlers from Arunachal have established wine shops, tea gardens, paved roads, and even churches in the disputed areas.

As per sources, the three reserved forests of Assam, Ronga, Kakoi, and Dulung, are under threat as they have reportedly been encroached upon and are now under the effective control of Arunachali villages.

As per allegations, on Assam’s soil, Arunachal has constructed government offices and roads, further tightening its grip. Even as discussions continue between the Centre and the state government, Arunachal’s aggression shows no sign of stopping.

On the other hand, officials of the Assam Forest Department posted in the region are said to be working under fear, as miscreants from across the border allegedly intimidate them by brandishing firearms.

Despite the regional committee constituted under Assam ministers Sanjay Kishan and Manab Deka submitting memorandums to both state governments, no concrete resolution has been achieved so far.

Days after encroachers from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly rebuilt structures inside Assam territory, a fresh eviction drive was conducted in the Ronga Reserve Forest on Sunday. Officials from the Assam Forest Department, with the support of over a hundred police and security personnel, carried out an eviction at the Dengkabosti area of the reserved forest. As per sources, an illegal house constructed by alleged Arunachali settlers was demolished.

During the drive led by the District Forest Officer and Bihpuria Revenue Circle Officer, the department deployed three excavators to completely demolish the structure. The eviction team also faced resistance, as some Arunachali miscreants attempted to attack officials by pelting stones, damaging one vehicle in the process.

ALSO READ: Assam Evicts Arunachali Encroachers in Ronga Reserve Forest, 1 Detained