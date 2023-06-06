Assam Faces Power Shortage Amid Rising Demand and Unfinished Projects

Assam is currently grappling with a power shortage, despite claims by the Energy Minister that there are no power cuts in the state.
With a meagre generation capacity of 250 MW, Assam has to purchase an average of 2,000-2,100 MW of electricity daily from neighboring states to meet the rising demand caused by a scorching heat wave.
The heat wave has compelled the power department to procure additional electricity from neighboring states on a daily basis. While the usual requirement stands at 1,400-1,500 MW, the government is now forced to purchase 2,000-2,100 MW daily due to the heat wave. However, this increased reliance on imports comes with a cost, as the government faces fines for sudden surges in electricity purchases.
As a result, power cuts have become a routine occurrence in certain areas of Assam. Despite these challenges, Energy Minister Nandita Garlosa has denied the allegations of power cuts, assuring that the situation will be resolved promptly if any such issues are reported.
The power crisis in Assam can be attributed to various factors, including low rainfall and technical difficulties that have hampered the generation capacity of key projects. With 385 MW of electricity generation hindered, Assam currently generates only 250 MW. However, the demand for electricity continues to rise daily, particularly due to the heat wave, with an estimated requirement of 2,300-2,500 MW.
To meet this demand, the power department has resorted to purchasing electricity at high rates from neighboring states such as Manipur, Tripura, and NEEPCO. However, the limited capacity for imported electricity poses a challenge, as exceeding the allotted limits incurs penalties of Rs. 8-9 per unit.
Moreover, Assam faces the issue of unfinished power projects that could potentially contribute hundreds of megawatts to the state's power supply. Projects such as the Silchar Power Project (30 MW), Margherita Thermal Project (660 MW), and the procurement of two projects near Barapani (14 MW) remain incomplete. Instead of prioritizing these projects, the emphasis has been on buying electricity from outside sources, leaving the reasons behind this decision shrouded in mystery.
The unfinished Namrup Replacement Project (100 MW) and Lakua Replacement Project (70 MW) also contribute to the electricity shortage in the state. As a result, there are concerns about how long the rising electricity demand will continue to strain Assam's power supply.
Immediate attention is required to address the incomplete projects and alleviate the persistent power shortage in Assam. With the heat wave intensifying and the demand for electricity on the rise, resolving the power crisis remains a pressing concern for the state.