Assam Cabinet Gives Approval for Green Power Projects

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday gave approval for the implementation of green power projects in the state.

During a weekly meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur, several key decisions including solar project, air connectivity, recruitment in colleges, compensation for land acquisition and employment of safai karmacharis were taken.

The cabinet approved to implement green power projects (cumulative capacity 620 MW) under joint venture between Assam Power Generation Corporation (APGCL) and OIL.

At least seven green power projects will be implemented in the following district:

70-MW Sonbeel Floating Solar Power Project

100-MW Tezpur Agrivoltaic Project

40-MW Golaghat Floating Solar Power Project

200-MW Margherita Solar Power Project

50 MW Lower Kopili Agrivoltaic Project

60-MW Chandrapur PSP with Solar Power Project

100-MW Batadrava Agrivoltaic Project

The above mentioned projects will be funded in debt-ratio of 80:20 with no liability on state government.

The cabinet said that as many as 125 small producer organizations and 1,250 farmers and their families will be benefited from the projects.

Meanwhile, the proposed projects in Sonitpur, Nagaon, Dima Hasao district of Assam will boost the sustainable economic growth.

The following are additional key decisions taken in the cabinet meeting:

New 70 MW Solar Project

Approval to set up a 70 MW Solar Power Plant at Khudigaon Part-II under Bilasipara Revenue Circle in Dhubri district for sale of power to APDCL

The proposed Solar Power Plant will be developed on Build-Own-Operate mode by Solar Power Generator.

Improving Air Connectivity

Low-cost air services to be operated between non-UDAN routes

ATDC will execute an MoU with FlyBig Airline

In the first phase, such flights will operate on Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar routes on pilot basis for 3 months and gradually the same services will connect other important routes too

Airlines will sell tickets at market price, and prices cannot exceed Rs. 4,500 even during peak demand

State Govt will provide Viability Gap Funding (VGF) through ATDC for operating of such air services

Streamlining Recruitment in Colleges

Assam College Services Recruitment Board to be constituted for selection of Principals and Assistant Professors of colleges

Fair Compensation for Land Acquisition

Assam Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2015 to be amended for rationalisation of Multiplication Factors and review of the definition of 'urban area'

Streamlining Employment of Safai Karmacharis