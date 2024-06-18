Flood Situation Worsens in Assam: 1.61 Lakh Affected and Death Toll Rises to 26
The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated further, with 1,61,209 people now affected by floodwaters and one more fatality reported in Hailakandi district, raising the death toll to 26. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that relentless rains over the past 24 hours have impacted 470 villages across 28 revenue circles in 15 districts.
The districts affected are Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang, and Kokrajhar. Karimganj is the worst hit, with 1,52,133 people affected, followed by Nagaon with 5,247, Kokrajhar with 900, Biswanath with 818, and Nalbari with 676 people.
The Kopili River in Kampur, Nagaon district, is currently flowing above the danger level. Approximately 5,114 people are taking shelter in 27 relief camps in Karimganj, and 17,935 non-camp inmates are housed at relief distribution centers in Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. A total of 93,895 animals are also affected.
Infrastructure damage has been extensive, with eight incidents of road damage reported in Biswanath, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts. Additionally, there have been two embankment breaches in Lakhimpur and five embankment damage incidents in Biswanath.
Urban flooding has been reported in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Kokrajhar districts, affecting 532 people in Kokrajhar. In Kamrup, waterlogging occurred in parts of North Guwahati (Wards 4, 5, and 6) on June 18, 2024. In Kamrup (Metro), areas such as Bamunimaidam, Chandmari, Anuradha, and Gandhi Basti in Guwahati experienced waterlogging due to rain on June 18, 2024. Dispur faced waterlogging in Sijubari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Greenland Path, Saneki Path, Rukminigaon Manasha Mandir Path, Kahilipara near SBI, Sagaon Patharquary Main Road, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Byelane No-09 Rupkonwar Path, and Byelane No-03 Sahid Dilip Huzuri Path. Azara saw waterlogging at Natun Basti and Daharapur Chowk due to the heavy downpour on June 18, 2024.
The state continues to struggle with the rising waters as relief operations are underway to assist those affected.