Flood Situation Worsens in Assam: 1.61 Lakh Affected and Death Toll Rises to 26

Urban flooding has been reported in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Kokrajhar districts, affecting 532 people in Kokrajhar. In Kamrup, waterlogging occurred in parts of North Guwahati (Wards 4, 5, and 6) on June 18, 2024. In Kamrup (Metro), areas such as Bamunimaidam, Chandmari, Anuradha, and Gandhi Basti in Guwahati experienced waterlogging due to rain on June 18, 2024. Dispur faced waterlogging in Sijubari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Greenland Path, Saneki Path, Rukminigaon Manasha Mandir Path, Kahilipara near SBI, Sagaon Patharquary Main Road, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Byelane No-09 Rupkonwar Path, and Byelane No-03 Sahid Dilip Huzuri Path. Azara saw waterlogging at Natun Basti and Daharapur Chowk due to the heavy downpour on June 18, 2024.