Assam: Fake Currency Printing Machine Seized in Hajo, 3 Held

Assam Police, while conducting a raid, seized a fake currency printing machine in Hajo on Wednesday.

The police seized the machine from an alto car along with lakhs of fake currencies.

They also seized a pulsar bike.

The accused, identified as Muktar Hussain hailing from Abhayapuri, Jeheru Islam from Nagaon and Mafis Ali from Hajo, were arrested in connection to the seizure.

They all have been kept under custody for interrogation.

Earlier, in a joint operation one person was apprehended and a fake currency printing machine seized in Hojai.