Bandh Affects Normal Life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

Normal life was disrupted in the Imphal Valley of Manipur due to a 24-hour bandh called by a proscribed outfit in the state on Wednesday.

The bandh was called by the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), a valley-based group, to protest against Manipur’s merger with India 73 years ago.

Inter-district and inter-state public transportation came to a halt as a result of the bandh today. Business establishments and shops also remained closed while few private vehicles were seen on roads.

Educational institutions also remained closed and government offices registered thin attendance.

The impact of the bandh was however less in the hill areas of the state.

Notably, on this date in 1949, the erstwhile Maharaja of Manipur had signed an agreement for merging the kingdom with India.