Assam: Fake Currency Rackets Busted In Two Separate Ops, 4 Held

Assam police busted fake currency rackets in two separate operations in Assam’s Nagaon and Hojai district.

In Nagaon, the police launched an operation in the Kachua area based on specific information and seized one FICN- printing machine, 103 numbers FICN of Rs 500 denomination, 6 numbers Rs 500 notes, and one bundle of A4 size paper.

Four persons were arrested in connection to it, identified as Jalal Uddin (35) hailing from Hatikhuti, Kachua, R. Vanlalruati (42), and Zoramchhani (40), both from Ramhlum, Vengthar II, Aizawl of Mizoram.

Police also seized one motorcycle and three and three mobile phone handsets from their possession.

In another incident, a person was arrested along with fake currency notes in the Doboka Mikirati area in the Hojai district.

The arrestee has been identified as one Abdul Jalil. He was arrested during an operation launched by police based on secret information.

During the search, fake currency notes, and one fake currency notes-making machine was recovered from his possession.