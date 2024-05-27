Assam: Fake Gold Boats Seized in Bongaigaon, Father and Son Arrested

In a significant crackdown on the fake gold trade, police seized three counterfeit gold boats from Kokila North Para in Bongaigaon on Monday.
The seizure took place at the residence of Nazrul Islam, who was subsequently arrested following initial interrogations. His son, also involved, was released after questioning.
The police operation led to the discovery of the fake gold items, highlighting an ongoing issue within the region. While the son was freed after preliminary investigations, Nazrul Islam remains in custody as the probe continues.
Local police are diligently investigating the case to uncover the full extent of the fake gold network.