Gold Worth Rs 18 Lakhs Seized In Assam's Bongaigaon, 1 Held

A significant crackdown on smuggling activities was executed in Assam's Bongaigaon on Tuesday leading to the seizure of smuggled gold worth Rs 18.40 lakhs, officials informed.
The operation was carried out at New Bongaigaon Railway Station in the Bongaigaon district of Assam during which officials made the seizure along with apprehending one person on charges of smuggling the gold.
Identifying the smuggler as Aniruddha Debnath, the officials mentioned that the recovery of the substantial quantity of gold was estimated to be worth approximately Rs 18.40 lakhs.
The seized gold consignment was intended for transportation from Bongaigaon to Cooch Behar. The operation thwarted the smuggling plan, highlighting the efficacy of railway security measures, officials said..