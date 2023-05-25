Assam: Fake Gold Peddler Surrenders before Nagaon Police

In a significant development, a man on Thursday surrendered to the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Assam's Nagaon, in connection to the illicit trade of fake gold and counterfeit currencies.
The man identified as Riyajul Islam hails from Nowboicha in Lakhimpur. Riyajul was allegedly involved in the illegal trade of counterfeit gold.
The decision to surrender came after SP Anand Mishra issued a warning to Riyajul. Following his surrender, Riyajul is now under the custody of the police.
Earlier in a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a series of operatives associated with a sprawling fake gold business have either surrendered or have been apprehended by the diligent efforts of the Lakhimpur Police.
With a total of 52 individuals now in police custody, this operation marks a major blow to the flourishing counterfeit gold trade in the region. Of the 52 suspects, 24 voluntarily surrendered themselves to the authorities, indicating the mounting pressure they faced. Simultaneously, 22 individuals were arrested based on concrete evidence, while the remaining suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of their involvement in the illicit activity.
The crackdown on the fake gold syndicate gained momentum after the recent appointment of Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra in the Lakhimpur district. Within 48 hours of assuming his new role, Mishra's strict stance and relentless pursuit led to 26 positive identifications of fake gold and counterfeit note brokers in the Naobaicha area.