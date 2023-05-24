Fake Gold Operatives Rush to Surrender Before Assam Police

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a series of operatives associated with a sprawling fake gold business have either surrendered or have been apprehended by the diligent efforts of the Lakhimpur Police.
With a total of 52 individuals now in police custody, this operation marks a major blow to the flourishing counterfeit gold trade in the region. Of the 52 suspects, 24 voluntarily surrendered themselves to the authorities, indicating the mounting pressure they faced. Simultaneously, 22 individuals were arrested based on concrete evidence, while the remaining suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of their involvement in the illicit activity.
The crackdown on the fake gold syndicate gained momentum after the recent appointment of Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra in the Lakhimpur district. Within 48 hours of assuming his new role, Mishra's strict stance and relentless pursuit led to 26 positive identifications of fake gold and counterfeit note brokers in the Naobaicha area after 10 pm.
Among those who surrendered were prominent figures in the illicit trade. Notably, Burhan Uddin, Ziabor Rahman, and Atikul Islam, representing a group of 16 individuals, turned themselves in at the North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station. Their surrender followed the circulation of a viral video exposing their involvement with counterfeit gold.
However, the operation has not been without its challenges. Fear of Anand Mishra's resolute actions prompted a flood of fake gold smugglers seeking refuge in Lakhimpur police stations. Victims of this criminal network, including Shariful Islam, Shariat Ali, Suruj Ali, Mofidul Islam, and Habizul Islam, have been identified, and their cases are being pursued by law enforcement.
In a related development, Ajgar Ali, a notorious member of the fake gold mafia, surrendered to the authorities out of fear for his safety. Ajgar's decision to cooperate followed a video leak involving counterfeit gold, which further amplified the urgency of his apprehension. Subsequently, Ajgar's mother lodged a complaint against Junmani Rabha, seeking justice for her son's alleged involvement in the illegal trade.
The efforts of the Lakhimpur Police have yielded significant results, with 14 individuals surrendering at the Bangalmara police station and another 10 at Naobaicha. Additionally, 22 arrests were made across various locations, further dismantling the fake gold network.
The apprehension of Ajgar Ali, one of the most notorious members of the syndicate, marks a major turning point in the investigation. With suspicions of a connection to the recent death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha in Morikolong, the case has taken on new dimensions. Allegations of a widespread fake gold and counterfeit currency syndicate have intensified, necessitating a thorough investigation into these interconnected criminal activities.
As the Lakhimpur Police continue their efforts to dismantle the entire network and bring those responsible to justice, the region can expect a renewed sense of security and a significant dent in the counterfeit gold trade that has plagued the area for far too long.