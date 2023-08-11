Assam: Fake Gold Traders Apprehended In Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur police conducted a successful raid against counterfeit gold and fake currency operations, leading to the apprehension of a fake gold trader in Assam’s Bongalmora.
The operation also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals from Bihar who were attempting to sell fake gold.
The suspects, identified as Khazal Uddin and Aizul Islam, were taken into custody by the Bihpuria and Banderdewa police.
According to sources, the authorities seized a counterfeit gold boat, Rs 77,000 in cash, two motorcycles, and three mobile phones. This significant crackdown highlights the ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent activities in the region.
Earlier on August 10, the Mizoram Police apprehended two individuals including a woman from a hotel in Lunglei with three gold biscuits during a joint operation
Acting on intelligence inputs, the police and District Special Branch (DSB) carried out a joint operation in Lunglei where they apprehended the two individuals hailing from Thenzawl and seized the three gold biscuits weighing 1 kg, 121.9 grams and 118.91 grams
The apprehended individuals were identified as Lalduhthlani (36) and Lalramnunpuii (40). The seized items and the accused were then handed over to the Customs Department in Lunglei for further legal action.