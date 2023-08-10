Mizoram Police Seize Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 50 Lakhs, 2 Held

Mizoram Police apprehended two individuals including a woman from a hotel in Lunglei with three gold biscuits during a joint operation, reports emerged on Thursday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the police and District Special Branch (DSB) carried out a joint operation in Lunglei where they apprehended the two individuals hailing from Thenzawl and seized the three gold biscuits weighing 1 kg, 121.9 grams and 118.91 grams
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Lalduhthlani (36) and Lalramnunpuii (40). The seized items and the accused were then handed over to the Customs Department in Lunglei for further legal action.
The estimated value of the seized gold biscuits is Rs. 50 lakhs.
Taking to Twitter, the Mizoram Police wrote, “Yesterday, acting on specific input, Lunglei PS team with DSB staff recovered and seized three gold bars – weighing 1kg, 121.9 grams and 118.91 grams, valued around Rs.50 lakhs from the possession of Lalduhthlani (36) and Lalramnunpuii (40), both of Thenzawl at one Hotel, Lunglei. The seized articles alongwith the owners were handed over to Customs Department, Lunglei for further legal action.”