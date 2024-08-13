Assam: Fake Journalist Among 3 Held in Two Separate Drug Ops

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam in a successful operation against drug trafficking apprehended a woman drug peddler and recovered a substantial quantities of illicit substances in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The STF acting on intelligence carried out the raid at the car parking ground of Guwahati Railway Station under the jurisdiction of Panbazar police station and seized 27 containers of heroin weighing a total of 34 grams.
The arrested peddler was identified as Afsana Khatun alias Tulu (28) hailing from Golakganj in Dhubri district, was found in possession of the drugs and a mobile phone.
Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Assam police arrested two individuals including one fake journalist and seized 30 drug-filled containers in Nagaon's Kachua on the same day.
The arrested individuals were identified as Dulal Hussain, who posed as a journalist for a fake portal and Abdul Malek, who was also taken into custody.