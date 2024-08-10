Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 115 Crore Seized In Karimganj, 4 Held

In a significant drug bust, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in collaboration with the Karimganj District Police, seized drugs valued at approximately Rs 115 crore in Karimganj district on Friday.
Four individuals were arrested in to connection to the seizure.
The joint operation, led by IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das, resulted in the confiscation of 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin. Sources revelead that the drugs were discovered concealed within secret compartments of a 12-wheeler truck at the Karimganj Bypass, Puwamara, under the jurisdiction of Karimganj Police Station.
"Based on secret information, we jointly launched the operation and seized a truck and arrested four persons. The truck was coming from a neighbouring state towards the mainland. We recovered 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin from the truck. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 115 crore," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.
The four arrested individuals have been identified as Noimul Haque, the main owner; Fuzail Ahmed; Atiqur Rahman alias Atik, the driver; and Jagajit Deb Barma alias Barman, the co-driver.
Further investigation into the case is on.