Assam: Fake Lawyer Arrested In Jorhat For Allegedly Duping Man Of Rs 15,000

A self-proclaimed lawyer was arrested in Assam’s Jorhat district for allegedly duping a man of Rs 15,000.

As per reports, the accused person, identified as Padum Karmakar, allegedly collected the amount from a poor woman who wanted to perfect her husband’s bail condition but bolted afterwards.

The victim woman then had to approach Jorhat Bar Association for help, after which, the latter summoned the self-claimed lawyer Padum Karmakar for an interrogation at their office.

Karmakar was often spotted at the Bar association on the premises of Jorhat court but no one paid attention, a lawyer claimed.

During interrogation, the fraudster reportedly confessed to his crime and also revealed his alleged involvement in duping clients for money.

A case under relevant sections was later registered against the fraudster at Jorhat police station.

