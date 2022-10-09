Assam: Fake Voter-ID Racket Busted, 3 Held In Barpeta

In a big win, police in Assam’s Barpeta unearthed a major fake voter-identification card racket on Sunday and arrested three people in connection with the matter.

Officials informed that the prime accused along with three others were taken into custody allegedly for manufacturing fake voter-ID cards.

The main accused in the matter was identified as Farukh Khan. Police arrested him along with Abdul Ali and Sahidul.

Police informed that they seized a total of 262 fake voter-IDs from the possession of the apprehended Khan.

Meanwhile, raids were conducted at three separate locations across Barpeta under the leadership of the officer-in-charge of Barpeta Sadar Police Station.

Officials also seized several equipments including a desktop, a laptop and a printer, used in printing the fake voter-IDs.