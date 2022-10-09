PPFA Demands Clearing Outstanding Dues Of 6,000 Data Entry Operators

Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA), while expressing concern over the disturbing news related to updation process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam demands that the concerned authorities should pay the outstanding amount of money to around six thousand data entry operators (DEO) as early as possible. The forum of nationalist citizens also argues that for anybody’s greed those DEOs must not be deprived of their legal dues.

The forum strongly believes that the draft Assam NRC should be reverified as the immediate past NRC State coordinator Hitesh Devsarma publicly stated that it consists of millions of illegal citizens. Moreover, in two separate official complaints, Devsarma alleged that a faulty software was used in the process and a huge financial scam (to the tune of Rupees 155 crore) had taken place, which is indicated in the account general’s interim report.