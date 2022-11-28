Assam: Fakirganj ASI Suspended For Asking Bribe To Release Inmate

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Fakirganj Police Station in the South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam was on Monday suspended after it emerged that he sought bribes to release jail inmates.

The tainted official was identified as Sanjiv Mazumdar. According to reports, he asked for cash from an inmate in exchange for letting him free.

The inmate that he asked for bribe in exchange for releasing him, was arrested on charges of peddling drugs.

Mazumdar was caught red-handed on camera, asking for bribe, the video of which went viral on social media.

Following the incident, the tainted cop was closed to his reserve by orders.