Facebook Won’t Show These 4 Infos from Dec 1, Details Inside

Meta-owned Facebook has decided to remove four information categories from users’ profiles. Facebook won’t show the addresses, religious views, political views and sexual preferences of any user from December 1, 2022.

The changes were first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navara. Sharing the screenshots on Twitter, Navara wrote, “Facebook is removing religious views and ‘interested in’ info from profiles from 1 December 2022.”

So far the social media platform had a separate page which contained the details like address, political views, and sexual orientation that the users had to fill in. But now Facebook has decided to remove these details. Facebook is now sending notifications to users who have these fields filled, informing them of the information that will be removed from their profiles.

“As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we’re removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, and Address. We’re sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn’t affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook,” said Emil Vazquez, a Meta spokesperson.

Earlier, Facebook opted for mass layoffs following huge financial losses. Last week the social media giant fired 11,000 employees across departments.