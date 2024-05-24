Assam: Family En Route Silchar Robbed on Highway by Six-Member Gang

In a sensational incident of highway robbery, a gang of six armed miscreants intercepted a vehicle and looted a family traveling on the Silchar-Kalain road in Assam's Cachar district.
The family, who were en route from Shillong to Silchar, fell victim to the gang’s robbery spree at Katigorah.
The assailants, wielding weapons, forced the vehicle to stop and robbed the family of cash, mobile phones, and gold jewelry before fleeing the scene, sources informed.
Following the incident, the family lodged a complaint at the nearest police station. Acting swiftly, the Bhangarpar Police launched an operation based on the information provided.
Reportedly, the police managed to arrest three suspects, identified as Babul Hussain, Amirul Haque, and Keyam Uddin, from a location not far from the crime scene. The suspects were apprehended along with an Alto vehicle believed to be used in the crime.
The authorities are continuing their investigation to track down the remaining culprits involved in the robbery.