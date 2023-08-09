Assam: Family Feud Leads to Firing in Cachar, 1 Arrested

In a shocking incident, a man sustained severe injuries in a firing incident during a family feud in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday night.
The incident was reported in Barkhala area where the altercation between two members of the same family escalated leading one of them open fire at another, sources said.
In the incident, one person sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Barkhala Primary Health Centre in critical condition for immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, after receiving information regarding the incident, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused.
Based on the confession made by the accused, the police recovered the handmade gun used in the firing incident.
It has come to the fore that two persons involved in the feud were fighting over an issue for several days and yesterday, the brawl escalated leading to firing incident.
The incident has caused a stir in the area.