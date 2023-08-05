Panic Grips in Diphu After Police Officer Blank Fires in Air to Control Traffic!

The streets of Diphu witnessed a high drama after an armed police officer supposedly under the influence of alcohol allegedly fired two rounds in the air to control traffic.
The incident took place at No.1 police point in Diphu town at around 8 pm.
According to initial information received, the said police officer identified as Pulak Sarma had a heated argument with an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly entering into the ‘No Parking Zone’ near No.1 police point on Saturday evening after which he resorted to blank fire in the air.
It has also come to the fore that the armed police officer has allegedly threatened local journalists for taking his video.
A police officer was heard saying in a video, "Not a single auto-rickshaw driver in the town complies with the traffic regulations. My only responsibility is to uphold law and order in the area, therefore I want them to drive carefully."
On being questioned about the reason for blank firing in the air, the police officer replied, “Nobody was hurt, thus, there is no problem here. I don’t care about anyone. You can complain about me to whomever you want, Go and tell ‘Mama’ (Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma) as well.”
Meanwhile, the said armed police officer has been detained by the Diphu police.
Further investigations are on.