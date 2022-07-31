Assam: Family Of 3 Killed On Spot After Train Hits Car In Nagaon

As many as three people were killed on the spot in an unfortunate accident in Assam’s Nagaon on Sunday.

The incident took place at Puranigudam in the Nagaon district of Assam. The victims are thought to belong from the same family and were travelling in a vehicle when they were hit by a train.

According to reports, the train, which was travelling from Guwahati and was headed to Silghat, hit a Maruti Swift car that the family was travelling in.

All of the members were killed on the spot from the resulting accident. Police reached the spot and have retrieved the bodies of the victims.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. In the meantime, police informed that the identities are yet to be established.