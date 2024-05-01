Assam: 4 Of Sipajhar Family Hospitalized After Food Poisoning

At least four people were hospitalized after a suspected bout of food poisoning in Assam's Sipajhar on Wednesday.
The incident was reported from Deomornoi village near Sipajhar town which falls under the Darrang district of Assam. Initial reports suggested that the four victims were suffering from symptoms of Diarrhea and vomiting.
After showing symptoms of food poisoning, all of the victims, members of the same family, were admitted to Deomornoi Community Health Centre.
The victims were identified as Narendra Chandra Deka (55), Raju Deka (23), Daisy Deka (25) and Krishnashree Deka (22). They were admitted to the health centre where they are currently undergoing treatment.
According to reports, the family had consumed a fish item in their meal after which they showing symptoms of food poisoning. As such, it is being thought as the source of the poisoning, however, further details are expected in due time.