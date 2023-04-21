Assam: Family Robbed Off Cash and Ornaments in Kokrajhar, 2 Arrested

In a sensational incident, a group of thieves looted over Rs 1 lakh cash from a household in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

According to information, miscreants barged into the house of a person identified as Phani Pandit in Kokrajhar’s Barmanpara area. Pandit is an assistant teacher.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday. According to Phani Pandit, all persons of the family were made unconscious by the theives.

The thieves reportedly looted cash amounting to Rs 1,10,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakhs. Along with this three mobile phones were also stolen by the thieves.

Meanwhile, the police reached the incident spot and have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

The police stated that the three stolen phones were tracked and recovered. On the other hand, two persons involved in the incident have also been arrested.

The police have continued their operations to trap the other involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, locals of Goroimari in South Kamrup trapped and caught a thief red-handed. The thief has been identified as Abbas Ali. As per reports, Ali intended to steal bicycles from the Goroimari locality. The locals trapped the thief and handed him over to the police.