Assam Fans Hold Mass Tonsure for Zubeen Garg on 10th Day

Fans across the state still continue to mourn the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg. Today marks the 10th day since zubeen has left for heavenly abode.

Admirers in multiple districts across the state has organized tonsure ceremonies (Mundan) to honour his memory and demanding justice.

One of his Friend paid his tribute to Zubeen by shaving his head and demanded justice from the state government.

He stated, “As one of Zubeen’s fans, I had the opportunity to meet him multiple times at Jonali’s studio. He was truly a legend in the music industry. I thank the government for taking action and assuring the people of Assam that those who are responsible for Zubeen’s death will not be spared. Nishita Goswami, Sekharjyoti, Shyamkanu, and everyone involved should be arrested as soon as possible. We want justice for Zubeen.”

In Sualkuchi ten devoted fans of Zubeen came together for a collective tonsure ceremony, conducted according to Vedic rituals and paying heartfelt homage to the icon. The Sualkuchi Zubeen Fans Club has announced plans to approach the government to demand justice for his untimely death.

In Nagaon, though not blood relatives, his admirers including doctor Ashim Baruah, Ghan Hazarika, and businessman Prasenjit Borah participated in a similar ritual at the 10-day mark. Performing mundan, they offered prayers for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, in Tihu, a massive gathering saw 71 fans of the singer perform a collective mundan at the Shahid Smriti Udyan Ghat along the Tihu River. It was Organized by the Tihu Navanirman Yuva Samaj with support from local residents.

Across Assam, these ceremonies highlight the profound impact Zubeen Garg had on his admirers, who continue to keep his memory alive through acts of devotion and solidarity.

