“His Music Will Live Forever,” PM Modi on Zubeen Garg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a moving tribute to late Assamese singer, actor, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg in his 126th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, terming him the "Kohinoor of Assamese culture" and assuring that his soul will continue to live on in the hearts of supporters throughout Assam and the nation.

Modi added, "Zubeen Garg will forever be etched in our memory, and his songs will continue to enthral generations to come." He emphasized the singer's deep sense of belonging to the culture of Assam and also lauded his contributions to the field of Indian music, referring to the immense sorrow that resulted from his untimely death.

The Prime Minister's tribute was in the midst of a series of other celebrations and commemorations shared throughout the radio programme. Modi started by recalling the birth anniversaries of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, whose bravery he praised as a beacon of inspiration for Indian youth, and Lata Mangeshkar, noting her contribution to Indian music and culture.

In the episode, Modi also discussed the feats of two Indian Navy officers, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Roopa, who completed the Navika Sagar Parikrama, travelling around 47,500 km in 238 days on a small sailboat. He labelled their bravery and cooperation as an inspiration for the youths of India, further underlining the message of women's empowerment during the current Navratri festival.

On cultural preservation, Modi emphasized the government’s efforts to include Chhath Puja in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, noting that global recognition of Indian festivals helps spread the country’s cultural legacy worldwide. He also urged citizens to celebrate festivals like Diwali and Vijayadashami with Swadeshi products, under the “Vocal for Local” initiative, supporting local artisans and promoting self-reliance.

Modi also emphasized India's rich handicraft, handloom, and entrepreneurial activities like Yaazh Naturals in Tamil Nadu, Johargram in Jharkhand, and Sankalp Creations in Bihar, projecting how tradition blended with innovation is creating jobs and empowering communities.

Coming back to Zubeen Garg, Modi asserted that the singer's contribution to Assamese culture was unmatched. "Zubeen was the Kohinoor of Assamese culture. Despite the physical absence from our midst, he will always be with us in the hearts," the Prime Minister stated, emphasizing that his music and legacy would inspire young generations and artists in Assam and other places.

The episode captured the confluence of culture, heritage, and patriotism, making Zubeen Garg's memory the emotional highlight of the broadcast, and celebrating India's success in music, arts, defense, and festivals.

