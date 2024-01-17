Assam Farmers Create Milestone; 1,000 kg Lablab Beans Exported to London

In a significant development for agriculture sector in Assam, approximately 1,000 kg of lablab beans were successfully exported to London.
Cultivation of lablab beans locally known as Urohi was an initiative of the farmers of Dihingparia Farmer Producer Company (FPC) at Nitaipukhuri in the Sivasagar district.
Informing this, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that this is the second consignment exported by the FPC as 500 kg of Urohi was exported recently. The minister also expressed his happiness and congratulated officials of the Horticulture Department, concerned officials of Sivasagar District Agriculture Department, APART and every farmer involved in the production of Urohi.
He further expressed hope that with this, a new revolution would be initiated in the agricultural economy of the state by further increasing this trend of crop exports in the coming days.
Taking to platform X, Atul Bora wrote, “Good news for Assam's agriculture sector on the first day of Magh! 1,000 kg of Lablab Beans (Urohi) produced by the farmers of Dihingparia FPC in Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar district was exported to London. This is the second consignment exported by the FPC as 500 kg of Urohi was exported recently.”