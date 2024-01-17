Assam Farmers Create Milestone; 1,000 kg Lablab Beans Exported to London

He further expressed hope that with this, a new revolution would be initiated in the agricultural economy of the state by further increasing this trend of crop exports in the coming days.

Taking to platform X, Atul Bora wrote, “Good news for Assam's agriculture sector on the first day of Magh! 1,000 kg of Lablab Beans (Urohi) produced by the farmers of Dihingparia FPC in Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar district was exported to London. This is the second consignment exported by the FPC as 500 kg of Urohi was exported recently.”