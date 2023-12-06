Assam Eyes to Improve Seed Replacement Rate from 40% to 91%

The sustainable availability of seed and seed choice is an essential issue for smallholders now in most of the regions for nutrition security, rural development, smallholders’ livelihoods, and for all green value chains. A sustainable seed system will ensure that high-quality seeds with a wide range of varieties where crops are being produced and fully available in time and affordable to smallholder farmers. But in many instances, most smallholder farmers have not yet fully benefited from the advantages of using quality seed due to a combination of factors including inefficient seed production, distribution, quality assurance systems, and bottlenecks caused by a lack of good seed policy on key issues such as access to credit for inputs.