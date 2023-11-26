National Milk Day: Assam Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Father of White Revolution ‘Verghese Kurien’

Prasenjit Deb
To commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the White Revolution in India, Verghese Kurien also known as the Milkman of India, the Dairy Development Department, Government of Assam celebrated National Milk Day on Sunday (November 26, 2023) at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara.
Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala (Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India), Atul Bora (State Minister, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department) along with other dignitaries from across the country were present in the program.
The program commenced with ‘Puja Vidhi’ of ‘Gau Mata’ (cow).
Around 5,000 people have gathered at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara today.
The National Gopal Ratna Award was conferred to 10 progressive dairy farmers in the country.
An interactive farmer session was also held at the event.
A massive exhibition cum fair is being held to coincide with National Milk Day.
Addressing the gathering here at Veterinary College Playground, Union Minister Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala said, “After Narendra Modi became the nation's prime minister, the animal husbandry and dairy development department was declared independent. This department's budget increased from Rs 14,000 crore to Rs 33,000 crore under Narendra Modi's leadership. When it comes to per capita milk production, India ranks first in the world. Northeast has seen significant advancements in the realm of animal husbandry.”
On the other hand, State Minister, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Atul Bora said, “The number of veterinarians in our state is less in proportion to the population. We generate approximately 29 lakh litres of milk daily and are trying to produce an additional 10 lakh litres of milk. When it comes to poultry farming in Assam, the state produces approximately 74 crore eggs annually. Similarly, a pork processing unit to be set up at Nazira in Sivasagar district.”
Earlier today, on the occasion of Constitution Day, the Union Minister Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala read out the ‘Oath’ of the Constitution of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular Mann Ki Baat programme was also aired on the occasion.
Furthermore, a Coffee Table Book “The Milky Way over the Years" was released at the event.
The Union Minister also inaugurated the "A help" state level training program.