Assam: Fast-Track Court To Probe Zubeen Garg Death Case

In a significant development amid mounting public attention over the mysterious death of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, the state government has decided to constitute a fast-track court to ensure swift judicial proceedings in the case. The proposal received formal approval during a recent state cabinet meeting.

According to sources, the decision comes in response to repeated appeals from Zubeen Garg’s family members, who had sought the establishment of a special court to guarantee a fair and time-bound trial. Over the past weeks, the family has consistently urged the authorities to prevent unnecessary delays and ensure that justice is neither prolonged nor denied.

Acknowledging these concerns, the government moved to expedite the legal process by approving a dedicated fast-track mechanism. Officials stated that the move reflects the administration’s commitment to transparency and prompt action in cases that draw significant public concern.

According to sources, the Gauhati High Court will appoint a special judge to preside over the newly constituted court. Once the appointment is completed, hearings in the case are expected to proceed at an accelerated pace.

Legal observers note that fast-track courts are designed to prioritise sensitive and high-profile matters, reducing procedural delays and ensuring focused judicial attention. Many believe that this step could help restore public confidence while ensuring that the investigation and trial move forward without prolonged adjournments.

While investigations into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death are ongoing, the establishment of a fast-track court marks a decisive shift toward quicker adjudication. Public reactions have been mixed but largely supportive, with many expressing hope that the judicial process will now advance more efficiently.