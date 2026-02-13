Justice Only In 2047? Lawyer Flags 20-Year Delay In Zubeen Garg Death Case

A startling submission in court on Friday cast a long shadow over the ongoing hearing in the death case of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg, with a lawyer indicating that justice could take nearly two decades if the matter is not moved to a fast-track court.

Advertisment

During the regular hearing on February 13, counsel associated with the proceedings observed that without a dedicated or fast-track court, the case may require “at least 20 years” to reach its conclusion, given the large number of witnesses and the complexity of the evidence involved. The remark, though made in a procedural context, has stirred deep concern among supporters and the family of the late singer.

If that projection holds, the legal process surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death may not conclude until 2046 or beyond, a timeline that has left many in Assam disheartened.

Family Appeals for Expedited Justice

Reacting to the slow pace of proceedings, Garima Garg has reportedly written to Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, urging swift intervention to ensure that the case is expedited. In her appeal, she is understood to have highlighted the emotional and psychological toll the prolonged legal battle has taken on the family.

The state government has also expressed its support for taking stronger and more decisive measures to ensure timely justice for Zubeen Garg’s family. However, no formal announcement regarding the constitution of a fast-track court has yet been made.

For many in Assam, Zubeen Garg was more than a singer; he was a voice that defined generations, a cultural force whose music transcended borders and identities. The possibility that justice in his death case could stretch across decades has therefore sparked public anguish.

Bail Applications Withdrawn

In a significant development during Friday's hearing, the two accused in the case, Shyamkanu and Sandipan, withdrew their bail applications. Their lawyers informed the court of the decision during the proceedings.

Legal observers suggest that the withdrawal of bail pleas could indicate a strategic shift in defence approach, although no official statement has been issued explaining the move.

Utpal Sarma, a leader of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), said that elections will come and go, but Zubeen Garg will never return, and, unfortunately, a special court has not yet been constituted in the murder case.

He said that before elections, the government shows great eagerness in inaugurating roads and bridges by inviting the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, and with the same eagerness, it should work towards establishing a special court for this case. He urged the government to send the necessary proposals and requests to the judiciary to ensure the formation of a special court.

Sarma further stated that if the case proceeds through the usual process, with so many witnesses and documents involved, it will continue year after year. He said that the fire in the hearts of the people of Assam demanding justice for Zubeen Garg has not been extinguished and will not die down until the artist receives justice.

He added that the judicial process must move forward swiftly, as the public understands that justice delayed is justice denied.

A Long Road Ahead

The lawyer’s remark about a potential 20-year timeline has underscored the challenges facing India’s overburdened judicial system, particularly in high-profile cases involving numerous witnesses and extensive documentation.

For the people of Assam, however, the issue is not merely procedural it is deeply emotional. Many believe that delayed justice would only compound the pain already endured by the family and admirers of the late artist.

“People cannot wait for decades,” a supporter outside the court remarked. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

As proceedings continue, all eyes will now be on whether authorities consider establishing a fast-track mechanism to accelerate the trial. Until then, the haunting question remains: will justice for Zubeen Garg truly have to wait until 2047?