Assam: Fatal Collision Claims 2 Lives In Barpeta

A massive head-on collision between a truck and a tempo carrying passengers left two people dead on the spot and several others with injuries in Assam’s Barpeta district early on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place at around 4.20 am in the morning on the bridge over the Chaulkhowa river in the Barpeta district of Assam.

Two people were killed as a truck and a tempo rammed into each other on the bridge. Seven others also sustained injuries in the accident, out of whom four are said to be seriously injured.

In addition, the driver of the tempo is also in a serious condition, informed police.

The two deceased have been identified as Abul, a resident of Baramara village in Barpeta district and Inzamul from Kahikuchi village in Patbaushi.

The injured were immediately rushed to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.