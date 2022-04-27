Commuters Face Problem as City Buses Go Off Road Ahead of PM’s Visit

Preparation is going on in the full swing at Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam but at the same time the commuters are facing problem as city buses in Guwahati are going off road.

The city buses are being requisitioned by the state government ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit harassing the common public. Around 600 buses ply on the city road but since two days no buses are seen in the streets of Guwahati for which the commuters are facing problem.

With the beginning of the day, people schedule their work accordingly but with no public transport on the city roads, they have to face problem either by cancelling their work or have to hire an auto or a cab who are even charging double the price which can’t be afforded by most of the people.

One of the commuters, while speaking to Pratidin Time Digital said, “I work in a private office and I travel by bus but today there is no bus in the city. I am waiting since half an hour but there is not a single bus. We can’t even afford a cab or an auto as they are charging double price. I am even getting calls from office for being late.”

The commuter further said that the government should arrange something for the people rather than to take the city buses for which commuters face problem. “The government said that they are meant for public but it is they who are harassing the public in such a way. They should think of the public before hiring the buses for their own purpose,” she added.

Another commuter said that she has been waiting for the bus for 1 hour but there is not a single bus. The magic vehicles are full with passengers and the one or two buses which are plying are fully loaded.

Notably, of the 600 buses which ply on the city roads, there are only 20-25 buses which are plying on the roads of Guwahati today which is very minimal. “The government could use the buses which are lying in the ASTC compound. The pink bus services which the government has launched for women are now off the road. There are only a few pink buses which are not enough and they don’t even stop in bus stoppages even if we raise our hands to stop. The government should take those buses for their purposes which are lying in the ASTC complex without functioning rather than to harass the public by taking the city buses,” said another commuter.

It is not only the city buses but also the day supers and night supers which are reserved for PM Modi's program at Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong on April 28.

